The One Marital Dispute John F. Kennedy Jr. And Carolyn Bessette Never Put To Rest

Just weeks after John F. Kennedy was elected the 35th President of the United States of America in 1960, he and Jackie O. welcomed their son John F. Kennedy Jr. The infant was quite literally born into the limelight. From the moment he had his first breath, Kennedy was making headlines. Throughout his life, he was a mainstay in the news and magazine columns. By 1988 Kennedy, who carried on his family legacy of good looks, was given the title of "Sexiest Man Alive" by People. Once he was a young bachelor, Kennedy continued to stir even more public interest.

Spotted on dates with A-list celebrities like Madonna, Julia Roberts, and Cindy Crawford, he hardly kept a low profile. Accustomed to publicity and well-acquainted with the world's most famous celebrities, Kennedy had an unparalleled experience of extreme public attention. And, he fell in love with and married a woman who absolutely loathed it — Carolyn Bessette. Throughout their relationship, there was one thing that the couple couldn't stop arguing about.