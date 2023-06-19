Your Favorite Accessories Might Be Giving You Forehead Acne

Acne is never fun. Whether you suffer from the skin condition regularly or deal with unwanted spots that show up right before a special occasion, having acne on your face especially, can be a major confidence-killer.

You may have heard of acne face mapping, which basically tells you what the pimples in different parts of your face mean and how to treat them. The forehead is an area of concern for some. Acne on the forehead can be caused by hair care products, excessive sweating, stress, and even hormones. Touching your forehead often can cause breakouts as well. But did you know that some of your favorite accessories could be to blame too?

Often referred to as "acne mechanica" by dermatologists, this is a type of acne that is caused primarily by tight clothing or accessories that cause friction on your skin. Acne mechanica isn't restricted just to your forehead though. It can turn up in other areas like your shoulders or back (because of tight bra straps) or your buttocks (again as a result of restrictive clothing). When it comes to your forehead, think of sportswear like caps, helmets, headbands, and even your favorite bandana that you like to wear low on your head. According to board-certified dermatologist Craig Kraffert (via Byrdie), "This is particularly problematic with protective headgear such as football and cycle helmets, and is one tradeoff for [those with acne] engaged in these sports."