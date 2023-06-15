Hugh Jackman And Ivanka Trump Are Longtime BFFs

Actor Hugh Jackman has a long list of famous friends. From Nicole Kidman to Daniel Craig, many equally famous folks, including actors and singers, have gravitated toward the "X-Men" star. This circle of buddies includes former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka. Many may be surprised to learn these two are close friends, considering that he is more liberal while the Trump family has more conservative views. However, that has not swayed their bond.

After 13 years of friendship, the two have found a middle ground that works well for them. He is also close with Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, an active participant in politics, having served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law. The longtime pals have been photographed together on several occasions, and through the media circus surrounding the Trump family, Jackman's feelings toward Ivanka have seemingly not changed in the least. So how did these two come to be best buds? The origins may surprise you.