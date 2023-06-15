Hugh Jackman And Ivanka Trump Are Longtime BFFs
Actor Hugh Jackman has a long list of famous friends. From Nicole Kidman to Daniel Craig, many equally famous folks, including actors and singers, have gravitated toward the "X-Men" star. This circle of buddies includes former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka. Many may be surprised to learn these two are close friends, considering that he is more liberal while the Trump family has more conservative views. However, that has not swayed their bond.
After 13 years of friendship, the two have found a middle ground that works well for them. He is also close with Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, an active participant in politics, having served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law. The longtime pals have been photographed together on several occasions, and through the media circus surrounding the Trump family, Jackman's feelings toward Ivanka have seemingly not changed in the least. So how did these two come to be best buds? The origins may surprise you.
Hugh Jackman initially met Ivanka Trump while in Jordan
Though he knew the Trump family before, Hugh Jackman, frontman of "The Wolverine," had one of his first interactions with socialite Ivanka Trump during a trip to Jordan in March 2010. Jackman was in the country attending the baptism of Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng's daughters, Grace and Chloe. Coincidentally, the girls happen to be his goddaughters, so it is no surprise that he was present for the monumental occasion. Ivanka was also at the ceremony.
While in Jordan, both Jackman and Ivanka also got the opportunity to explore the region with Queen Rania Al Abdullah. The wife of King Abdullah II took the two on a tour of the country's biggest tourist attractions. This trip seemed to bring Jackman and Ivanka together indefinitely. Months later, in October 2010, Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, posed for a photograph at the 9th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's "An Enduring Vision" event in New York City.
Hugh Jackman and Ivanka Trump have supported one another's businesses
Hugh Jackman and Ivanka Trump have proved they are friends beyond the photo ops. In fact, both have shown support for one another's respective companies. In December 2011, a year after establishing their friendship, Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness attended the glamorous grand opening of Ivanka's high-end jewelry store in New York City. The trio was pictured alongside Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, at the star-studded evening hosted by Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. Ivanka and Kushner returned the favor in February 2015 by ordering some of Jackman's Laughing Man coffee during a hotel stay. The Golden Globe Award winner shared an image of the menu via Twitter, which listed his coffee brand at the top.
In 2018, following his 50th birthday party, Jackman addressed Ivanka and Kushner attending his shindig. When speaking with Variety, he revealed the secret to being companions with the now-former White House occupants. "We don't talk politics at birthday parties," he shared.