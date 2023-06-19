Mila Kunis And Natalie Portman Were Pitted Against Each Other On Set (But Rose Above The Rivalry)

"Black Swan" showcased a dark side of the beautiful art of ballet when it was released in 2010. The film grossed over $300 million worldwide, earning Natalie Portman an Oscar award for best actress, while Mila Kunis starred as Lily, an understudy to Portman's character, Nina. Viewers witnessed the two go head to head for the lead role in "Swan Lake," with Nina trying to embody the dark and seductive black swan, though she possesses the perfect characteristics for the white swan. While the ladies were intense rivals on-screen, many fans had no idea they were being molded to be this way when the cameras weren't rolling.

Both Portman and Kunis have admitted that director Darren Aronofsky tried to divide them during the film's production. As if the physical toll was not enough, they were told things that would sway them towards having an issue with one another, despite being close friends before filming took place. Portman and Kunis still managed to overcome the tension and remain friends outside the movie, but not before being constantly pitted together on set.