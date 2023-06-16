General Hospital's Laura Wright Is Ready For A Carly And Tracy Adventure

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) is one of those characters on "General Hospital" that has fans divided as to whether or not they like her. Over the years, she's been married to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) several times, going through one harrowing experience after another because he's the boss of an organized crime syndicate. She first came to town to destroy the life of her mother, Bobbi Jones (Jacklyn Zeman), because she'd been given up for adoption when she was born. Over the years, Carly has caused quite a bit of trouble and has not only messed with several paternity tests, but also twice prevented Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) from knowing that she had daughters. She's also stuck her nose into quite a few storylines that she's had no business being in.

While she currently is attempting to fight charges brought against her and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) by the SEC — because Nina got her revenge and turned them in for insider trading — she's still a force of nature. Another powerhouse in Port Charles is the wealthy and overbearing Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). The two have only briefly interacted over the years, most famously when Carly's son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), was being put in jail and Tracy tore into her about having married Sonny, inviting violence into their lives.

Wright recently speculated about what a possible Carly/Tracy storyline would be like.