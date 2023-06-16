General Hospital's Laura Wright Is Ready For A Carly And Tracy Adventure
Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) is one of those characters on "General Hospital" that has fans divided as to whether or not they like her. Over the years, she's been married to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) several times, going through one harrowing experience after another because he's the boss of an organized crime syndicate. She first came to town to destroy the life of her mother, Bobbi Jones (Jacklyn Zeman), because she'd been given up for adoption when she was born. Over the years, Carly has caused quite a bit of trouble and has not only messed with several paternity tests, but also twice prevented Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) from knowing that she had daughters. She's also stuck her nose into quite a few storylines that she's had no business being in.
While she currently is attempting to fight charges brought against her and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) by the SEC — because Nina got her revenge and turned them in for insider trading — she's still a force of nature. Another powerhouse in Port Charles is the wealthy and overbearing Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). The two have only briefly interacted over the years, most famously when Carly's son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), was being put in jail and Tracy tore into her about having married Sonny, inviting violence into their lives.
Wright recently speculated about what a possible Carly/Tracy storyline would be like.
Wright would love to work with Jane Elliot
Soap Hub reported on a recent "General Hospital" convention in which star Laura Wright not only hosted some of the panels, but also took time to answer the fans' inquiries during a question and answer segment. She noted that despite the show delving into epidemic storylines, such as the famous encephalitis outbreak in Port Charles, the producers purposely stayed away from anything involving COVID-19 because people were already dealing with it in real life. She also explained that it takes the show's stylists anywhere from 35 to 40 minutes to straighten out her hair, and that she's sometimes allowed to borrow clothing from the wardrobe department.
When asked about what other actors she would like to work with on "GH," she stated that aside from Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), she'd love to have a story with Jane Elliot, whose irascible Tracy Quartermaine is beloved by fans. "Carly drives [Tracy] crazy," she said, adding, "How funny would it be if [Carly and Tracy] were like stuck somewhere and had to work together and deal with each other? Working with Jane would be absolutely fantastic." Carly's most recent interaction with Tracy was when she was in the Quartermaine mansion, and Tracy barged in demanding to know what the heck Carly was doing in her living room.
Seeing a new story involving Carly and Tracy on a bigger scale would be highly entertaining!