What Former BFFs Chelsea Clinton And Ivanka Trump Have In Common
Friendships are often nurtured by shared experiences and common interests. Having something in common with a person creates a strong foundation for connection that helps foster a sense of belonging and understanding. That may be the case for former BFFs Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton.
Trump and Clinton bear names that rival each other in the political scene, but their relationship has been quite the opposite at certain points. Despite not being seen together often, the two ladies once shared great friendship in private. The two famed daughters were introduced to each other by their husbands and since then were spotted hanging around Manhattan and arriving at red carpet events together.
"Our friendship was never about politics," Trump told People, sharing that she also didn't see it being about politics in the future. Over the years, Trump and Clinton's friendship has been tainted with political agendas and personal differences to the point where Clinton had to renounce their relationship. Today, the public hasn't seen both women in the same space, nor are they reported to be in contact. But as former presidential daughters who once shared a tight bond, Trump and Clinton actually have more things in common than we think.
They both take pride in motherhood
At a young age of 13 years old, Chelsea Clinton became the presidential daughter of one of the world's powerful countries. She basically grew up at the White House and trained behind her father, President Bill Clinton. Despite the roles she took on through the years, for Clinton, the most important role she's ever had is being a mom. She keeps her own family's matters as private as possible, but during an interview with Northwest Arkansas' Democrat Gazette, she shared some personal information about her life. As a mother to her children Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper, Clinton said that she aims to nurture her kids to make a difference in the world. She also taught them that "bravery and kindness are the most important traits."
Just like Clinton, Ivanka Trump also has three children with her husband Jared Kushner, a former senior adviser to the president of the United States. Inspired by her late mom Ivana Trump, Ivanka has said she took it upon herself to become the best mom to her kids Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James. In an Instagram post to celebrate Mother's Day, Trump remembered her mom while also cherishing her own motherhood.
Trump and Clinton both authored books
Given their powerful names, it's no surprise that both Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton wanted to make their own mark away from the shadows of their parents. With their family background, career paths, and distinct lives, they decided that they both had to share their experiences and perspectives with the world through published works.
Trump authored "The Trump Card: Playing to Work and Win in Life" in 2009 and "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules of Success" in 2017. The former, according to The New Yorker, tackles Trump's similarity with her father, and the latter talks about her rise in the business scene while pursuing her passion.
Similarly, Clinton has also authored several books. On the list are New York Times bestsellers "She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World," "She Persisted Around the World," as well as "Start Now! You Can Make a Difference," "Don't Let Them Disappear," and "It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going." She also co-authored "The Book of Gutsy Women," and "Grandma's Gardens" with her mother Hillary Clinton.
The epitome of women who lead
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton are definitely the epitome of girl bosses. Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Finance, the same college that Donald Trump went to. On the other hand, Clinton earned a degree from Stanford University and attended Oxford University for her doctorate. Both these women have thrived in their chosen fields.
Her fans saw the stunning transformation of Trump and know she's more than just a former model with her own line of clothing, handbags, and footwear. Trump served as the executive vice president of Development and Acquisitions at the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization runs world-class hotels, luxury residential real estate, top-tier office buildings, and championship golf clubs; it also develops merchandise, entertainment, and event management services.
As for Clinton, aside from being an adjunct assistant professor of health policy and management at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, she also helms the non-profit organization Clinton Foundation as vice chair. Founded by former President Bill Clinton, the Clinton Foundation seeks to expand economic opportunity, improve public health, and confront the climate crisis.
Supportive of their parents' political stance
With their families widely known in the United States' political scene, it's almost innate for Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton to participate in their parents' political lives. Through the years, the public has seen both women support their parents' political ventures.
Trump introduced her father during the Republican National Convention at the White House in 2020. Despite being vocal about supporting her father, Trump clarified in a 2022 interview with Fox News Digital that she will not be taking part in his next presidential campaign in 2024. Trump explained that she will be diverting her focus in her personal life and in prioritizing her young children.
On the other hand, Clinton talked about how her mother raised her to understand the core of public service and how she never forgets who and what she is fighting for during the 2016 Democratic National Convention. She was also openly campaigning for her mother in different cities of the country. To further empower women, Clinton even has her own television series with her mother called "Gutsy," a documentary series that features powerful women activists, community leaders, and pioneering artists.
They had similar childhoods
Both Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have been public figures since their childhood. As a 13-year-old girl, Clinton had her every move documented by the press after her father became the president of the United States in 1993. As a young heiress, Trump also grew up in the public eye and was often photographed at elite events with her parents. She also had to endure being in the spotlight while going through her parents' divorce in 1992. Both of these young women had to be careful with their behavior as the world closely watched over them.
With all these similarities, it's a shame that politics got between them. During a dual interview with her mom Hillary Clinton in "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," talking about Trump, she said, "I would say we were friends. She's not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side." She further revealed that the last time she spoke to Trump was in November 2016.
This probably explains why Trump and Clinton are no longer seen together or considered good friends or acquaintances.