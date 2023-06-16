Y&R's Brytni Sarpy Loves What Karma Has Done For Elena

Brytni Sarpy has become quite a successful soap opera star and fan favorite ever since she got the part of Valerie Spencer, niece of the legendary Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) on "General Hospital" in 2015. In 2019, she left "GH" to portray Elena Dawson on "The Young and the Restless," and has been going strong ever since. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Nate Hasting's (Sean Dominic) feud was made only worse when Devon's girlfriend Elena cheated on him with Nate. Nate and Elena would subsequently enter into a relationship. However, recently Nate had an affair with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), and it was the end for Nate and Elena.

Elena had followed Nate on a supposed business trip with Victoria, and confronted him. She even threw a glass of water at him, enraged by his betrayal after he admitted to sleeping with Victoria. Elena was also manipulated into having the troubled J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) on her podcast by the mysterious Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), who knew that J.T.'s appearance would make things difficult for Victoria. Elena was furious because Nate tried to convince her that she was being paranoid about him working so closely with his boss, Victoria. He claimed to still be the man she fell in love with, but after their altercation, Elena was finally done with Nate.

Sarpy recently spoke about the fallout between the two characters.