The Hand-Written Note From Marilyn Monroe That Joe DiMaggio Carried For Ages

In her brief lifetime, the larger-than-life Marilyn Monroe was married three times. In 1952, Monroe was introduced to her future husband, Joe DiMaggio. DiMaggio was not just another man swooning for Monroe; he was one of the biggest names in baseball, playing for the New York Yankees in the '30s, '40s, and early '50s. In January 1954, they made their union official and married at San Francisco City Hall. Monroe and DiMaggio's marriage was anything but perfect, as the two fought constantly. Nevertheless, a note discovered in DiMaggio's wallet proves that Monroe wasn't afraid to be the first to apologize.

Per Page Six, the note stated, "Dear Joe, I know I was wrong! I acted the way I did and said the things I did because I was hurt — not because I meant them — and it was stupid of me to be hurt because actually there wasn't enough reason — in fact no reason at all." Monroe ended the note by writing, "Please accept my apology and don't, don't, don't, don't be angry with your baby — she loves you. Lovingly, your wife (for life) Mrs. J.P. DiMaggio."

The note, which was auctioned off by Christie's in 2020 for $425,000, was so worn down it had split into four parts. It was written on the back of a dry cleaning receipt in 1954, the same year the couple married and divorced.