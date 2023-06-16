Rosie O'Donnell Is Still In Touch With Ellen DeGeneres After Feud (But Not All Fences Are Mended)

Rosie O'Donnell is an entertainment icon who has had many jobs in Hollywood, from stand-up comedian to actor and talk show host. From 1996 to 2002, O'Donnell hosted "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." One of her guests was fellow comedian and good friend Ellen DeGeneres. Degeneres famously alluded to her sexuality on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" when she joked that she was "Lebanese."

However, the friendship between O'Donnell and DeGeneres eventually fizzled out. In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, O'Donnell disclosed that she and DeGeneres are still on speaking terms, though. O'Donnell said, "She texted me a few weeks ago checking in, seeing how I'm doing, and I asked her how she's surviving not being on TV. It's a big transition. But we've had our weirdness in our relationship. I don't know if it's jealousy, competition, or the fact that she said a mean thing about me once that really hurt my feelings."

O'Donnell noted that this message from DeGeneres likely stemmed from her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." In September 2022, O'Donnell told Cohen that their friendship ended because DeGeneres went on Larry King and said, "I don't know Rosie. We're not friends." O'Donnell told The Hollywood Reporter that DeGeneres apologized, but that she has no plans to rekindle the friendship.