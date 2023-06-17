Medusa Bangs Are A Trendy, Low-Maintenance Way To Soften Your Look

Deciding to go for bangs is a commitment. No matter how great they look on celebrities, you're the one who's going to have to live with them once you make the choice. If they're too long, they tend to get in your eyes, and if they're too short, you'll never be able to tie them up in a ponytail with the rest of your tresses when you feel like keeping your hair off your face.

Despite these struggles, fringes have always been popular, probably because there's no better way to elevate a hairdo or add some youthfulness to your look. Among the myriad choices out there, there is one that takes after the Greek Gorgon Medusa, a mythical creature that allegedly had snakes in place of hair. You guessed right — they're called Medusa bangs. Tom Smith, hairstylist and Evo hair creative director, said that "Medusa Bangs are a sultry style of bangs that are cut into tendrils that frame the face, sheltering the eyes and softening the appearance of the hairline" (via Byrdie).

Made popular by celebrities like Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Pamela Anderson, Medusa bangs are perfect for those who are thinking twice about the commitment of trimming their hair short in the front. If you already have shorter layers framing your face, this will simply be a small step up from there. It's definitely one of those striking wispy bang hairstyles you'll love. Here's what to ask for at the salon and how to style them.