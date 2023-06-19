The Split J.Lo Calls The The Biggest Heartbreak She Ever Experienced

Jennifer Lopez's romantic relationships have made headlines ever since she became famous. From her romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 1999 to her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in 2019, the "Jenny From the Block" singer has been in some high profile relationships over the years. "For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn't have to do with anybody else but me — it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019.

Lopez has been married four times and she's been engaged six times, most recently to Ben Affleck. Lopez's relationship with Affleck has spanned decades, as the two were first linked in 2002 when they met on the set of the film "Gigli." Dubbed Bennifer, the couple seemed to make headlines every other day when they were first together. When Affleck proposed with that huge Harry Winston pink diamond, people just couldn't get enough. Things didn't work out the first time around, however, leaving Lopez single and on the hunt to find love again.

She did, with Marc Anthony. Two kids and 10 years after saying "I do," the two divorced in 2014. Her relationships with Casper "Beau" Smart and Rodriguez would come and go next. Out of all of her breakups, however, there is one that caused her the most heartbreak.