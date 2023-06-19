How Tom Holland Became BFFs With Amanda Seyfried's Kids

"The Crowded Room" was inspired by American writer Daniel Keyes' 1981 non-fiction novel "The Minds of Billy Milligan," which talked about the trial of Milligan. He's the first defendant acquitted due to dissociative identity disorder. He pleaded insanity caused by multiple personalities. The plotline of the series might be intriguing and compelling for Amanda Seyfried to take part in it, but one of the main reasons that "The Dropout" actor accepted the role was the chance to work with Tom Holland.

"I wanted to work with Tom, I wanted to see him in this role. I thought it was awesome that he jumped at the chance to do it and I wanted to go toe to toe with him. I thought it'd be really fun," Seyfried told Elle Australia. The "Mamma Mia!" star does not regret her decision to accept the project and was singing praises for her co-star. In an interview with Collider, she divulged that she was really impressed with Holland's performance and she thought it's ultimately his "hardest role" so far.

Meanwhile, Holland felt lucky to have worked with Seyfried, and for him, she was the "perfect scene partner." He believed that he was able to do his role well because of Seyfried. "I'm delighted that Amanda and I really hit it off and had a good time because I think it really comes through in the show," Holland said in an interview with Newsweek.