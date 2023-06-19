Elizabeth Taylor's Death Sparked A Custody Battle Over One Of Her Furry Friends

The glamor and pomp of 20th century Hollywood is unrivaled, and the entertainers immortalized. One of the most brilliant minds and voices to emerge from the sea of talent is Elizabeth Taylor. Very few people have ever attained Taylor's level of fame and wealth. After being cast as Cleopatra in 1963 and receiving a record $1 million salary, the dark-haired beauty became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. However, Taylor wasn't just known widely for her extravagant purchases, multiple marriages, and massive collection of priceless jewels, but also for her love for her pets.

Taylor's affinity for dogs was no secret and she regularly kept herself surrounded by the furry cuties. Her family owned a famed, beloved golden retriever named Monty when she was born, so there's no question why she was incredibly attached to canines. Taylor was even gifted a descendant of Pal, the dog who co-starred alongside her in the 1943 film, "Lassie Come Home."

If it's one thing the actor didn't mess around with, it was her pooches, and she took on a custody battle during her divorce from Larry Fortensky to keep her dog. It wouldn't be the last time one of her furry friends would end up in a whirlwind custody battle.