Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Know The Tell-Tale Sign A Marriage Is Headed To Divorce

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a whirlwind romance after they met during a screen test for "All My Children" in 1995. During an April 2020 episode of "Live!" Ripa revealed that it was love at first sight with her now-husband. "I fell in love with Mark the day I met him. The day I met him, I just knew. I knew that he was the guy I was going to marry," she said. The two decided to elope and went to Vegas less than a year later, unforgettably making their relationship official. Ripa and Consuelos went on to have three children together, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and really never looked back. Their love story is certainly one for the record books, and the two often share their thoughts on a healthy, long-lasting marriage.

"You're going to fight. You're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints. It's a marathon," she said. "There's going to be, like, mile 24, when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through," Ripa said during a January 2020 episode of "Live!" There's one thing that Ripa and Mark will never do, however, as they truly believe that it's the "kiss of death" and a sure way to tell that a marriage is doomed.