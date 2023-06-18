Kourtney Kardashian's Blink-182 Throwback In Pregnancy Announcement Is Peak Kravis

It's common for special guests to make unexpected appearances at big concerts, but fans who came to see the June 16 Blink-182 concert in L.A. got a shock they won't soon forget. In the midst of the crowd was Kourtney Kardashian, whose romance with band drummer Travis Barker culminated in a romantic beach proposal, and not one, but three wedding ceremonies. (Kardashian and Barker's third wedding in Italy in May 2022 was the big family-and-friends affair following a practice run in Las Vegas and a legal courthouse binding in California.)

But "The Kardashians" star wasn't there merely as a cheering audience member. In the middle of a number, Kardashian held up a huge hand-lettered sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The show stopped on the spot as Barker came off-stage to hug his wife.

It was a much-hoped-for piece of news. The popular reality star had previously revealed she and Barker were trying to have a baby together. Knowing her age made it unlikely she'd conceive spontaneously (she's now 44), Kardashian was under the care of a fertility specialist and preparing for an IVF procedure. The fertility drugs brought on depression and menopause symptoms severe enough to prompt her to stop. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store with us," she said on camera (via USA Today). "If that's a baby, I believe that will happen." And happen, it did.