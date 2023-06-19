Scott Disick Credits Daughter Penelope For Being A 'Big Help' After Car Accident

When Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick crashed his luxury SUV, he was able to climb out of the sunroof by himself. Still, he was bloody from a head wound that he sustained during impact. The former couple's daughter Penelope immediately ran outside with a wet cloth to wipe the blood from Disick's face.

"She got all the blood off of me when she was there," Disick told Kris Jenner, during a Season 3 episode of "The Kardashians." Penelope was present during the conversation and confirmed her father was bleeding profusely from his injury. He continued praising her for assisting him, adding, "P was a big help."

It's no surprise that the young girl was eager to check on her dad. While Disick adores all of his children, sources have confirmed he has a special bond with his only daughter. In June 2020, a source spoke exclusively with Life & Style Magazine, revealing that Penelope is a complete daddy's girl. "He totally dotes on Penelope, and she adores him. She really looks up to him," the insider said.