A Look Back At Barack Obama's Tan Suit Controversy

Almost ten years later, former President Barack Obama's bold fashion choice is still a dominant topic of conversation. While fashion in politics is often critiqued when it comes to first ladies, the 44th president experienced quite a fashion frenzy of his own. In 2014, Obama wore an infamous light tan suit to address White House correspondents. As he discussed several important topics such as the military status of ISIS, media outlets went ablaze over his unexpected 'fit. Every detail down to the shade of the brown was argued — from taupe to khaki to cream, eventually, tan stuck.

From roundtable talks to breaking news segments, August of that year was filled with hot takes on this even hotter suit. GQ took a hard stance on the look, stating, "We can't let this terrible khaki suit fly." Meanwhile, Time stood in defense of Obama's outfit choice, urging fellow media outlets to calm down on labeling it a fashion statement. "Let's make this much clear: there is nothing wrong, wild or crazy about a tan suit."

As the U.S. faces political turmoil concerning former President Donald Trump, "Suitgate" is being looked back on as a ridiculous excuse for a scandal. Critics of Trump called upon this controversy to draw contrasts in etiquette between the two former chiefs. In an era before presidential Twitter rants, it's intriguing to look back on how something as silly as a shade of wool caused such a commotion.