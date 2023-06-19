The Wardrobe Malfunction That Nearly Caused Mark Consuelos To Host Live! Alone

Due to the fast-paced environment of live television, anything can happen, and sometimes it's unavoidable to experience mishaps on TV. From technical glitches to slip-ups in speech and wardrobe malfunction, these moments not only provide entertainment but also teach valuable lessons about adaptability and resilience. Thankfully, what Kelly Ripa experienced on the set of "Live" with Mark Consuelos happened even before the cameras started rolling.

During an episode of the ABC morning show "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa found herself facing a wardrobe malfunction. Ripa has been doing the live broadcast since 2001 and the industry has seen her grow from soap opera darling to talk show royalty. She's now way more experienced to handle the unexpected challenge with poise.

After dealing with the wardrobe malfunction, Ripa swiftly addressed the issue with her trademark humor, telling husband and co-host Consuelos (per Page Six), "I had a small wardrobe emergency backstage! It was very exciting." She added, "I almost did not walk out here!" Consuelos was already thinking about starting the show without his wife, recalling he got "drunk with power," and had the ability to do as he pleased in Ripa's absence. And this wasn't the first time Ripa experienced an issue wearing the pink dress. In April 2023, she also had an issue involving the same dress during the latter portion of a "Live!" episode.