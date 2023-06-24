Grayson Chrisley's True Feelings About Parents Todd And Julie's Prison Sentence Are Heartbreaking

If you're not caught up on the Chrisley family drama, their youngest son, Grayson Chrisley, would seem like your average teenager. A high school student living in the suburbs of Nashville, Tennessee, his Instagram feed suggests he spends most of his time on the baseball field and at the gym. However, on the weekends, Grayson typically visits his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in federal prison.

While appearing on his sister, Savannah Chrisley's, podcast, "Unlocked," Grayson shared what this experience has been like for him thus far, and as one would expect, it's been far from easy. From what we gathered, he's been mourning the loss of normalcy. Grayson admitted that he had always expected to spend his teen years with his parents by his side. However, he's had to accept that this will never be possible.

In a heartbreaking statement, he remarked, "To me, it's worse than them dying because they're here, but they're not here. So it's just time that is being wasted."