Everything We Know About Rihanna's Friendship With Britney Spears

Creating unnecessary competition and drama between women is one of the oldest and most uninteresting tropes that the media loves to produce. The public obsesses over any morsel of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama and lights up at any chance to suspect Ariana Grande might have beef with one of Pete Davidson's new girlfriends. These are just two recent examples from an endless list of female celebrities whom the news has pitted against one another regardless of whether there was any justification for it.

Despite this dubious encouragement, talented and successful women can co-exist and even lift one another up in friendship. Society has made some progress over the past decade in this respect, with celebrities today outright standing up against this narrative. But two ladies who have rejected feigned rivalries since the early aughts are Rihanna and Britney Spears. For decades, they have led the music industry as two of its most influential and talented women. And, to the tabloids' immense disappointment, their friendship is an inspiring example of solidarity and support.