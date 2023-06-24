Whatever Happened To General Hospital's Claudette?

Back in 2016 on "General Hospital," using the name C.J. Bolland, Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) acquired a position at the fashion magazine, Crimson, working for Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevy) recognized her and wanted to know why she was in Port Charles. After encountering each other, Claudette apologized for not treating him well in the past, assuring him that she was only there for the job. Maxie was shocked to learn C.J. was not Claudette's real name, and that Nathan was her ex-husband. Claudette was French-Canadian, and Nathan had married her to prevent deportation.

Maxie and Nathan were an item, and she didn't know that Claudette had previously cheated on him when they were married. This led to Nathan drinking heavily, and when he came home and found Claudette in bed with her lover, Nathan shot the guy and passed out, only later remembering vague details. Their marriage was subsequently annulled. Claudette claimed to be sorry for betraying him and claimed her lover didn't die from the gunshot.

Nathan's sister, Nina Reeves (then Michelle Stafford), owned Crimson, and when Maxie introduced her to Claudette, the young woman explained that she'd been using a professional pseudonym to get the job so it wouldn't seem that her past relationship with Nathan was why she got hired. Nina then fired her on the spot, but Maxie talked her out of it so they could figure out Claudette's agenda. Meanwhile, Claudette wouldn't tell Nathan whom he had shot.