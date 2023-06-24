Brand-New Tattoo This Summer? You Might Want To Put Swimming On Hold

As the weather heats up and clothes come off, you might be tempted to get some new ink to flaunt this summer. As it turns out, it's not as simple as going under the needle this season. If you plan on swimming the days away, you might want to pump the brakes. Tattoos are a serious commitment that require a bit of aftercare, especially in the summer months.

There are some essential factors you should consider before getting a tattoo, from researching your tattoo artist's reputation to determining the correct placement. On this pre-tat checklist, timing is perhaps the most overlooked. It's important to consider the time of year you book an appointment, especially during summer — which is the worst time of year to get a tattoo.

Complications such as sun damage, scarring, and infection are more likely to arise during the summer months. If you expect to be poolside or have a couple of beach days planned, there are some facts you might want to consider before jumping in.