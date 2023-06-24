Why Marilyn Monroe Once Believed A Hollywood Icon Was Her Father

About 60 years after her death, Marilyn Monroe is still one of the most recognizable stars in the world. Remembered for that iconic subway grate scene from "The Seven Year Itch," singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy, and playing "the dumb blonde" trope in movies like "How to Marry a Millionaire" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," she's become a source of inspiration for performers like Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Lindsay Lohan. Throughout the decades, there have been over a dozen on-screen retellings of Monroe's life, many of which claim to capture the so-called truth about the icon, documenting everything from her three turbulent marriages to her childhood.

Marilyn Monroe struggled with her public image during her lifetime, noting in her final interview with Life Magazine (later republished by The Guardian), "When you're famous you kind of run into human nature in a raw kind of way. It stirs up envy, fame does. People you run into feel that, well, who is she — who is she, who does she think she is, Marilyn Monroe?" Another part of Monroe's past that became a popular subject of speculation was the identity of her father, something which wasn't confirmed until long after the star's passing.