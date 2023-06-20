Out Of Lip Balm? Try These 5 Natural Alternatives Instead

If you're constantly digging around in your bag for a lip balm only to find that you've managed to lose your 10th tube, you'll be glad to hear that there is an alternative to buying lip balm after lip balm, and that's making your own. Though you may never have considered making your own lip balm, there's an even easier alternative — using essential oils. Cheaper than forking out on a new lip balm each time your latest one has rolled under your bed or gotten lost in the depths of your largest bag, essential oils can work just as well in terms of keeping your lips moisturized and soft.

Speaking to Byrdie, Adina Grigore, founder of Brooklyn-based natural skincare brand S.W. Basics revealed that essential oils can definitely have a soothing, chapped-lips-healing effect. "Pure essential oils contain dynamic components that work with your body and your body's chemistry for synergistic, healing results," Grigore shared.

So, what are some of the best essential oils for your lips to look out for?