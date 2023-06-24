Jessica Simpson Was Never The Same After Dating John Mayer

In her memoir "Open Book," Jessica Simpson also opened up about how she and John Mayer felt addicted to one another, causing an exhausting toxic cycle in their relationship. "He'd dump me, then come back saying he had discovered he loved me after all ... " she said, via People. "I thought it was a continuation of a love story, while my friends saw a guy coming back for sex with some foolish girl."

Simpson admitted Mayer's infatuation was something she craved. However, she always worried about their future. "I felt the full intensity of his obsession with me. And it was a drug to me. He studied every inch of my body, every detail of my face. He photographed me constantly, to the point that I worried he was keeping souvenirs before dumping me again," she wrote, via People. For his part, Mayer spoke out about his physical attraction to the singer in a 2010 interview for Playboy, calling her his "sexual napalm." However, Simpson didn't approve of his telling interview, later calling it "disrespectful," per Glamour. "But that's on him," she said.

Simpson and Mayer finally called it quits for good in 2007. Mayer then dated stars like Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry. Simpson went on to marry Eric Johnson. The couple has welcomed three children, and Simpson has said Johnson is "such a good dad and a good man," according to People. She added, "We both have the same purpose and the same heart in what we're doing together. And that's important."