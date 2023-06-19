Chocolate Brown Nail Inspo For Your Next Nail Appointment

Darker nail colors are usually the go-to manicure once the first fall leaves touch the ground, but you can rock moodier hues all year long. While a darker polish may not be your first choice when everyone is wearing their florals for spring or bright neons in the middle of summer, chocolate brown nails are a classic manicure staple that deserves more coverage. Whether you're a nail minimalist or you like your nail art elaborate and vivid, chocolate nails are the manicure you should be asking for at your next nail appointment. They'll make you feel sultry and fabulous, whatever the season.

Celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi shared her love for the alluring chocolate shade in a conversation with InStyle, noting that brown is "a warm, comforting, and versatile shade that can be worn year-round and complements a variety of skin tones and outfits." From moody chocolate milk nails to a deeper hot chocolate shade of brown, the chocolate manicure offers a wide range of brown tones anyone can pull off. The easily wearable shades can be paired with your favorite nail shape as well as your usual length, so give these underrated chocolate neutrals the chance they deserve. (They might activate your sweet tooth, though!)