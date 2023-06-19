Chocolate Brown Nail Inspo For Your Next Nail Appointment
Darker nail colors are usually the go-to manicure once the first fall leaves touch the ground, but you can rock moodier hues all year long. While a darker polish may not be your first choice when everyone is wearing their florals for spring or bright neons in the middle of summer, chocolate brown nails are a classic manicure staple that deserves more coverage. Whether you're a nail minimalist or you like your nail art elaborate and vivid, chocolate nails are the manicure you should be asking for at your next nail appointment. They'll make you feel sultry and fabulous, whatever the season.
Celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi shared her love for the alluring chocolate shade in a conversation with InStyle, noting that brown is "a warm, comforting, and versatile shade that can be worn year-round and complements a variety of skin tones and outfits." From moody chocolate milk nails to a deeper hot chocolate shade of brown, the chocolate manicure offers a wide range of brown tones anyone can pull off. The easily wearable shades can be paired with your favorite nail shape as well as your usual length, so give these underrated chocolate neutrals the chance they deserve. (They might activate your sweet tooth, though!)
Short and sweet like chocolate bites
A foolproof way to go about rocking chocolate brown nails is to keep them short and sweet, literally. As brown is considered a neutral color, the short and chocolate manicure combo is perfect for all the simple nail lovers. You can still have fun, though, and play with the finish as you wish. For a refreshing feel, a glossy finish is the perfect choice, while a matte one is an interesting alternative that will exude elegance. Short nails are great for everyday life, and if you have a steady hand, you could even do these at home.
A deep chocolate brown for long nails
While short nails are cute, nothing beats having longer nails from time to time. You can get creative with the nail space and show your personality, but there's also something about a single polish color overall that makes a statement. A deeper shade of chocolate brown would complement the defined structure of longer nails and spice up your manicure effortlessly. Square-shaped nails are never a bad idea when you have the length, and they never go out of style. Nevertheless, any nail shape would obviously work here, so go for your favorite one.
Gradient chocolate shades
The brown color palette includes a variety of shades that suit all skin tones and undertones, but if you love multiple ones, go all out and rock them all at the same time. A gradient chocolate manicure will give you the best of all browns while still remaining neutral overall. Start with the lightest shade of brown you like and work your way up to deeper shades for the ultimate chocolate mani experience. As this look is aesthetically more dynamic, consider opting for a shorter nail length to let the variety of chocolate hues truly shine.
Chocolate covered almonds
The almond shape is considered to be one of the classiest nail shapes, and it works perfectly with the chocolate brown manicure trend. The rich hues of the chocolate shades will counterbalance the femininity of the almond shape, especially if you keep your nails shorter. For a simple look that's appropriate for any occasion, go with a single chocolate brown shade overall. You can incorporate other nail trends here if a one-tone mani sounds too simple, such as French tips and nail art, as well as different finishes.
A drizzle of chocolate syrup
Even though brown is a neutral color, you can still express yourself with the chocolate manicure trend. If you'd like just a hint of brown, get creative and ask for a drizzle of chocolate on top of your base at your next nail appointment. To seriously channel dessert vibes, opt for a lighter shade of brown as the nail base, such as tan or beige, and make the drizzle swirls on top darker to create contrast. If you want to make it more realistic, make the base matte and the drizzle glossy for the ultimate chocolate candy look.
French tips dipped in chocolate
The measure of a good nail trend is whether it can be paired with the chicest of manicures — French tips. As you don't have to stick to just one color for a stunning French mani, chocolate brown nails are perfect for switching up the classic. For a subtle twist, go for brown tips and keep the base nude. To switch up the French tips completely, combine two shades of brown you love, one for the base and the other for the tips. You can also play with finishes here, making your tips shiny with a matte base or vice versa.
Glazed donut nails gone chocolate
To stay on top of nail trends without sacrificing your favorite chocolate browns, chocolate-glazed nails are what to ask for at your next nail appointment. Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails have gone viral in multiple variations, including the chocolate one. If you're doing them on your own, make sure to apply a base coat to clean nails before anything else. Afterward, personalize the trendy glazed manicure by going with your favorite shade of chocolate brown, and finish it off with the mandatory chrome effect powder. Almond-shaped nails are the most popular look for this mani, but any shape works!
The chocolate marble effect
When a simple nail look becomes popular, nail art enthusiasts might steer clear of the trend as it seemingly doesn't allow for creativity. However, chocolate brown nails can be combined with most other nail techniques to create a manicure unique to you. For example, you can elevate your chocolate polish with the marble effect. Choose a couple of your favorite chocolate brown shades and use them to create the marble manicure as you would with any other color. Apply the marble technique to all or some of your nails, and round it off with a high-gloss finish.
Get creative with the chocolate palette
Neutral shades are the understated staple of elaborate nail designs, and the chocolate brown hues are all you need to show off your personality on your fingertips. Once you've decided on the nail design, incorporate your favorite chocolatey tones to elevate it even further. To illustrate, if hearts are your signature sign, paint them a caramel brown shade. Do you love the python print and the color of bitter chocolate? Even though snakes are rarely chocolate-colored in real life, they can be on your nails. Life is like a box of chocolates, and your manicure can be, too.