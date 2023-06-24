Why Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Believes She's Cursed

Working as a performer and designer, model Lourdes Leon knows the importance of remaining focused. However, she has admitted that males have held her attention incorrectly in the past. The influencer sat down with The Face, where she dished on what it really means to be cursed for liking men during a chat with her friend and interviewer, Eartheater. When the fellow musician asked Leon what her biggest sin was, she replied that it was her love for guys.

"It's such a curse. If you can avoid it, men or boys in general, I would because what a distraction," Leon admitted. "I would definitely say just, like, avoid boys at all costs if you want to be focused on something."

Back in 2014, Leon had good reason to distance herself from boys. She and former boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, made headlines after a messy breakup. The young couple split after he was allegedly caught kissing another girl. In 2021, she told Entertainment Tonight that despite their romance going south, she still respected the actor.