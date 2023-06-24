Lisa Rinna First Coined Her Signature Hairstyle In The Aftermath Of A Breakup

Many people try to reinvent themselves after a breakup to build their confidence or garner a new sense of independence. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" icon Lisa Rinna is no different. In a May 2023 interview with ES Magazine, she described how her now-signature pixie cut was the direct result of a breakup — and of seeing a classmate at an opportune time.

"I was taking an acting class, and I had just broken up with a boyfriend," Rinna told ES. "Someone sitting next to me had just cut their hair off, and I thought: 'Oh my God, that's the coolest thing I've ever seen.' I asked who cut her hair, and she came to my apartment. It was just one of those moments after a breakup where you change your look, and I guess I never really went back. It just worked."

There are a lot of fabulous long pixie cut hairstyles you can try to upgrade your look if you want to follow in Rinna's footsteps. However, Rinna has been trying to branch out with new hairstyles, too.