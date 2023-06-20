Donald Trump's Reaction To Hunter Biden Tax Charges Is Totally On-Brand

While it's undoubtedly not easy for anyone to live in the spotlight of being a member of the first family, President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has had to deal with a lot. Hunter has opened up about some of his biggest controversies, including the drama surrounding a laptop that may or may not be his and that may or may not contain proof of Joe Biden's corruption. He's also had a somewhat tumultuous personal life: he dated his brother's widow for a time, and Hunter has shared some heartbreaking details about his battle with addiction. He's also been under investigation by the Department of Justice since 2018, per CNN. The investigation focused on potential financial crimes in his business dealings, and that investigation has finally come to a close, resulting in several charges.

Hunter will plead guilty to two misdemeanors over not filing his federal taxes; he will likely face probation and not jail time for those charges. In addition to his guilty plea, a felony charge for illegally possessing a firearm while in active drug addiction in 2018 will be resolved. This has, somewhat predictably, set off Donald Trump, who took to his social media platform Truth Social to vent his anger about Hunter's charges.