Sex And The City Fame Was 'Suffocating' For Sarah Jessica Parker When The Show Took Off

Carrie Bradshaw, of course, became a huge icon in pop culture, but Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't totally sold on joining "Sex and the City" back in the day. During an appearance on "Origins Chapter 5: Sex and the City: Tutu's, Tete-a-Tete's, and Taxi's," the actor explained that she was nervous about committing to the sitcom because of the intensity of the filming schedule. Parker recalled that she "panicked" and thought at the time, "I want to maintain my life. I like doing a few plays a year and a movie, and maybe a TV movie of the week."

Parker even tried to quit the show after she filmed the pilot because she was so anxious about being "locked in" to a project. In 2016, while on "The Howard Stern Show," she recalled, "In my head, it was just, like, the same thing over and over again . . . like somebody had put me in a straight jacket."

Of course, Parker did end up accepting the role after HBO convinced her at the time that she would have some freedom. Still, despite all the love that she and the show received, she struggled with the new lifestyle that came with it. "All of a sudden it felt like somebody was holding me hostage or something or there just were these limitations which felt very suffocating," Parker revealed on the podcast.