Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Hair Cost A Staggering Amount Of Money

A typical Hollywood blockbuster calls for millions of dollars in budget money and a lot of this dough goes to the costume design and makeup to make the visuals appealing, particularly for a fantasy movie. With Disney remaking their most iconic animated movies into live-action versions, they have the task of keeping the legendary parts of the movies while adding some modern flair and special effects which usually don't come cheap.

The remake of "The Little Mermaid" came highly anticipated, especially when "Grown-ish" star and musician Halle Bailey was cast as our favorite red-headed mermaid, Ariel. We couldn't be happier to see Halle portray the feisty, determined, half-fish teen with a hypnotizing voice; however, some of us couldn't help but wonder how the costume designers would pull off Ariel's signature red mane on Bailey's full head of locs.

Because Bailey's hair had to resemble the original Ariel's in color and mobility underwater, the hair department had to make some adjustments to hers. While these modifications ended up looking stunning on screen, they definitely cost Disney a pretty penny to undertake and Bailey's on-set hair stylist is telling it all.