How The 'Perspective Swap' Corporate Hack Can Be Applied To Relationships

Imagine if you were asked to take on the role of your boss for a day. How would that make you feel? Would it give you a better understanding of why they insist on deadlines with you and your colleagues? What about if you were asked to swap roles with someone in the sales department for the morning? Would you understand why they crunch numbers or think mainly of targets each month? Would that make you less irritated with them the next time they talk only about money at the weekly meeting?

This is what's called a "perspective swap" in the corporate world. When they're implemented laterally, they're meant to make employees understand their colleagues in different departments better, and when the swaps are done vertically, you're supposed to be your boss for a day and see the workplace from their perspective. Despite how unconventional they sound, perspective swaps in the corporate world bring a great deal of harmony and empathy into a professional environment.

What if this same hack were to be applied to relationships? If you think really hard, you'd probably agree that the one thing you desire the most in an intimate union is to be understood. To be seen as you really are. And one of the universal habits that is an automatic relationship killer is the inability to see something from the point of view of one's partner. Here's how practicing "perspective swaps" can help.