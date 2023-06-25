Inside William And Harry's Relationship With Diana's Brother Charles

If the world stood still when the news of Diana Spencer's death hit the headlines, then it absolutely watched with bated breath as her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walked behind her casket just days later. The image of the two boys — 15 and 12 respectively — following their mother for the last time was, and still is, imprinted on the hearts and minds of royal watchers everywhere. Frankly, one does not even need to be a royal fan to recognize the agony those photographs captured. Walking alongside Diana's boys was their father, King Charles III, as well as their grandfather, the late Prince Philip. Joining them, in a slightly surprising move given his distance from the royal family, was Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer.

Diana's brother was long in her corner when it came to issues of privacy, security, and her overall well-being. Such dedication carried on after her tragic death in 1997, with Harry and William's uncle extending the same allyship to his nephews. With time, both William and Harry have gone on to get married themselves, start their own families, and carve out very different paths within and outside of the royal family. Charles Spencer, meanwhile, has maintained relationships with both of them, though the natures of which are incredibly different these days. Here is a closer look.