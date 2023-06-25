3 Simple Spray Tan Mistakes To Avoid For The Perfect Bronze Glow

When applying your spray tan at home, one common annoyance is dripping tanner. This occurs mostly with tanner in spray bottles. When spraying too close to the skin, the solution can run down from the desired area. Once it dries, this can cause long lines of discoloration. The problem with this is that once the tanner dries, it can be difficult to correct the uneven line. While this can certainly be annoying, there is one remedy that has proven effective.

Baking soda and lemon work wonders to fix those uneven areas. If you need to balance out your tan, mix both inside a bowl until a paste is created, then rub the exfoliant over the undesirable area. Allow it to sit for a few minutes. After wiping it off, you'll notice that the tanner has noticeably faded, allowing you to then reapply it correctly. Ensure that your spray bottle is not too close to the body during the re-application to prevent this again.

Another tip to prevent dripping tanner at home is to pay attention to what type of products you are using for your body bronzer. When using a water-based self-tanner, you do not need as much solution, as too much can create runs. With oil-based tanner, use the bare minimum solution, as streaks tend to be seen often in thick, oily formulations.