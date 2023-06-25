Stretch Mark Fading And Weight Loss Do Not Go Hand In Hand. Here's Why

Stretch marks form because the skin can't keep up with changes in weight. The skin's collagen and elastin protein rupture when you gain or lose a substantial amount of weight in a short amount of time, resulting in stretch marks.

Since stretch marks are often caused by growth and expansion — think of pregnancy, puberty, or situations where there's weight gain such as bulking up — some may think that weight loss could be the solution to getting rid of them. That's not the case. The truth about stretch marks is that they are difficult to get rid of. "Once [stretch marks] appear, they are permanent," New York-based dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., told Beauty News NYC. "But there are many ways to help reduce their appearance." With that being said, stretch marks do sometimes fade and even disappear after weight loss, but there's no guarantee that they will.

When losing weight, it's best to go at a slow and steady pace. Not only is it more sustainable for you in the long term, but it also decreases your chances of developing stretch marks since you're giving your skin more time to adjust to the change in size.