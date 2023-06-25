Prince Harry Once Opened Up About His Bond With Robin Williams' Son

Losing a parent at any age is a harrowing and traumatic experience, but having it happen as a child is significantly more emotionally scarring. When Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in 1997, she left behind two young boys; 15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry. William spoke about his emotions in a 2017 BBC documentary, admitting, "I still feel, 20 years later about my mother, I still have shock within me."

He continued, "People say shock can't last that long, but it does. You never get over it. It's such an unbelievably big moment in your life that it never leaves you, you just learn to deal with it" (via the Mirror). Similar to his brother, Harry didn't quite process his grief as a child. Until he was about 23, the Duke of Sussex even believed his mother was still alive. For years, he only cried once over her passing, at Diana's burial.

In an ITV interview, Harry acknowledged that he felt guilty because there were thousands of strangers openly weeping for his mother, but neither of her two children could shed a tear. In his memoir, "Spare," the prince reasoned, "Perhaps I had learned too well, had absorbed too thoroughly the family maxim that crying was never an option — never" (via The Telegraph). As an adult, Harry found solace in people who had similar experiences, including Robin Williams' son, Zak.