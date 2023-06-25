Awkward Royal Tour Moments That Were Seen By Millions

Though the British royal family members are staples on the London scene, they are also international figures. The Commonwealth countries spread across the entire world, and while their roles are largely ceremonial, the royals still hold a tremendous amount of cultural power. When any of them travel abroad, it is an incredibly orchestrated affair equipped with security, thorough plans, and high-profile events. It's not every day that a king or princess comes to your front door, so you best be prepared. Such important visits as of late include the Waleses' trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony and King Charles III's trip to Germany, his first as monarch. These appearances not only re-establish the importance of the crown, but also allow for further diplomatic conversations. While the royals aren't a political body, their international trips certainly push conversations forward.

To say that there have been some royal superstars is an understatement. Diana Spencer was absolutely adored both at home and abroad, and so many crowds gathered to try to get a glimpse of her. Meghan Markle has similar star power, even as she and Prince Harry navigate their post-royal lives in California. Princess Catherine, of course, has the majority of the British public on her side. And while these royal icons have commanded crowds and brought thousands to the streets, not every international visit has been successful. From awkward interactions and fumbles to full-out protests and disapproval of any royal presence, tours abroad haven't been flawless.