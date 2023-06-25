Hillary And Bill Clinton Almost Left Daughter Chelsea Stranded In Russia When She Was A Child

When Jimmy Fallon set up Hillary and Chelsea Clinton for a questions game on his set, he probably wasn't expecting to learn that the now-author was still somewhere inside the Kremlin palace as her parents were departing Russia. Hillary shared that she and Bill were actually about to leave the country when it donned on her that Chelsea was not with them.

"You know, there's the formal goodbye, so Bill and I were ushered into the beast, the big limousine, to head to the airport, not knowing that we had left her behind," Hillary recounted as the audience gasped and laughed. As she toiled over the memories, Chelsea had noise-reducing headphones on. However, once she removed them, she immediately knew which story her mother had told the audience, though Hillary did admit she hoped she wouldn't remember the experience.

During their time as the first family, the Clintons frequently traveled with Chelsea to give her some sense of normalcy. In August 1999, the trio famously spent five days in Central New York, where they visited the New York Stair Fair, an outing that made Bill the first active president to attend the event since Theodore Roosevelt.