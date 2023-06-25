Prince Harry Thinks His Relationship With William Would Be A Lot Better If Diana Were Still Alive

Prince Harry is pulling back the veil further on his personal life, this time, on his strained relationship with Prince William and its connection to their mother's death. This admission came in the wake of Harry's efforts to promote his memoir "Spare," released on January 10, 2023. The book contains many startling revelations about his personal life inside and beyond Kensington Palace, including the strained relationship with his older brother.

In perhaps the most shocking admission, Harry described a physical altercation that occurred between the two in 2019. Tensions related to the drama surrounding his wife Meghan Markle seemed to bubble over, and words just weren't strong enough. In a promotional interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the Duke of Sussex admitted that if their mother, Princess Diana, were still alive, the relationship with his brother would have never reached the state it's in now.

The former Princess of Wales passed away tragically at age 36. The brothers were still school-age at the time of the accident: William, 15, and Harry, 12. In addition to an extremely public funeral, the princes have had to weather plenty of controversies together — ultimately leading to disagreements concerning the royal institution. As Harry took a firm stance against the monarchy, tensions with the king-to-be were further strained, resulting in a royal feud that has only grown bigger over the years.