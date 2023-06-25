How Did Nicole Kidman Meet Her Husband Keith Urban?

Love, in itself, is indeed hard to find. And when you're one of Hollywood's biggest stars, finding love might be more challenging compared to a normal person's experience. Fortunately for Academy Award-winning actor, Nicole Kidman, and country singer, Keith Urban, they found love after attending an event. Their love story began at the G'Day USA's event in Los Angeles, California in January 2005– an annual celebration honoring Australians. Despite the "Moulin Rouge" actor being born in Hawaii and the Grammy winner being born in New Zealand, both of them grew up in Australia and are Australian citizens.

Although Kidman revealed she was already smitten by the "American Idol" judge during their first encounter, Urban didn't call her immediately. "I'm like, 'You (Urban) didn't love me at first sight, you didn't notice me,' and he's like, 'Yes, I did but I just didn't let on," Kidman revealed during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (via Insider) in 2013. "But we kind of met and then about four months later he called me," she added. But to Urban's credit, there was a reason why it took so long for him to get in touch with Kidman.