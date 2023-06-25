Why King Charles Gave Up His Beloved Welsh Home

In 1969, King Charles was declared the official Prince of Wales. For more than half a century, Charles held this position. Throughout those 50+ years, he took great pride in the duties that it came with the position. Charles continuously tried to remain involved with the small, coastal country's affairs. And while Charle's history with Wales hasn't gone without controversy, there is no doubt that he was dedicated to his job. To visit frequently, Charles even purchased a country home in 2007 in Carmarthenshire, west Wales.

However, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in the fall of 2022, Charles said goodbye to his role as the Prince of Wales and became king. After investing lots of time and energy into his Carmarthenshire estate and the Welsh community, King Charles officially decided to discontinue his lease with the property since unfortunately, he will no longer be able to visit Wales as frequently while taking on the duties of king.