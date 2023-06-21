King Charles Has A Deeply Personal Stake In Missing Titanic Tourist Sub Rescue

In 1912, the Titanic was declared "unsinkable" by White Star Line vice-president Phillip Franklin, as reported by the BBC. Despite his proclamation, the Titanic is now one of the world's most famous shipwrecks after hitting an iceberg on April 14, 1912. Images of the wreck at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean were perhaps most famously immortalized in James Cameron's movie "Titanic," starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. And there are now 3-D reconstructions of the shipwreck site created via digital scan, allowing history experts and amateurs alike to pore over the entire site.

Getting to the Titanic site is no easy task. It went down about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and over two miles beneath the surface, though this hasn't stopped researchers and explorers from launching submersibles to explore the wreckage. That remote location, however, means that if anything goes wrong on an expedition to the wreckage, a rescue could be challenging. That's the situation that's unfolding now. The Titan is an OceanGate Expeditions submersible with five people in it that has lost contact with its surface expedition, the M.V. Polar Prince.

King Charles is among many who are paying attention to the search for the missing submersible closely, which is surely magnified by his personal connection to someone on board.