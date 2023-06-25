Donald Trump And Marla Maples' Inspiration Behind Daughter Tiffany's Name Is Fairly Obvious

Tiffany Trump may not be a star of the White House, but that has not stopped her from being an it-girl in her social circle. In 2011, she interned at Vogue, even having lunch with renowned Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Her love for fashion expanded beyond the publication, appearing at New York Fashion Week, and rubbing elbows with several Hollywood A-listers. She even stunned on the catwalk in 2016, walking in designer Just Drew's show. After her runway debut, she famously attended a New Year's Eve Playboy party while her family rang in the new year at a black-tie event.

Aside from showing up at star-studded events, her November 2022 wedding was one fit for a queen. During her Mar-a-Lago Beach House ceremony, she and her husband, Michael Boulos, opted for blue accents and arrangements throughout, paying homage to the iconic Tiffany & Co. adopted hue. Her sister Ivanka, as well as several other family members, followed the blue theme.

As Ivanka takes a step back from the spotlight amid their father's legal issues, many are speculating that the elusive daughter will step up and involve herself more in her father's new presidential campaign. The position may be posed for the law school graduate, but there is a good chance she may simply enjoy playing the background and basking in her designer lifestyle.