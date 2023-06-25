The One Thing About Ben Affleck That Brings Tears To Jennifer Lopez's Eyes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship shows they got their happily ever two decades after they first laid eyes on one another. Affleck nearly broke the internet when photographs of him outside of Lopez's home in 2021 were posted by Page Six. "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," a source told the outlet in April that year, on the heels of J.Lo's split from her fiance Alex Rodriguez. While Lopez and Affleck tried to keep their apparent rekindling on the down low, Lopez took their romance redo public in July, sharing an Instagram photo of the two locking lips while on a boat celebrating her birthday.

Lopez and Affleck have picked up where they left off in 2004 when they broke off their first engagement. Not willing to let one another go this time around, the two wasted no time getting married. They exchanged vows in Las Vegas in July before having a larger, more extravagant wedding in Georgia a month later: one expert revealed what their wedding was really like. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lopez hasn't been shy about sharing her second chance at love with Affleck and has given quite a few candid interviews about their incredible love story. There is one thing about Affleck, however, that brings tears to her eyes and it's seeing him as a father.