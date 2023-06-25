The Viral Hack For Cleaning Tarnished Sterling Silver Will Have Your Jewelry Looking Brand New

Nothing is more irritating than pulling out the necklace you want to add to complete your ensemble and finding it tarnished. Since you don't have time for jewelry cleaning, you throw it in a drawer of your jewelry box and head out. However, eventually that drawer of tarnished silver jewelry is going to fill up and demand your attention.

Thankfully, cleaning your silver jewelry doesn't have to be an arduous task. In fact, like most tasks, TikTok has a few hacks to save you time and money. Rather than pulling out the polish, exposing yourself to chemicals, and wasting your Saturday bringing Aunt Ruby's sterling silver necklace back to its full glory, it's as simple as running to your pantry for materials abundant in your kitchen.

You can make silver jewelry cleaning a lot easier with only three simple ingredients and a few easy steps for cleaning all your silver, from your sterling silver serving platter to your favorite rings. You'll also learn how to tackle heavily tarnished silver with a few additional ingredients and a bit of elbow grease.