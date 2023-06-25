Chelsea Clinton Caused Chaos For The Secret Service By Ordering Pizza To The White House

Presidential kids have to follow a lot of rules and are also subjected to a tremendous amount of scrutiny. Malia and Sasha Obama's partners and first jobs made headline news throughout their father's presidency (and beyond), Tricia Nixon's White House wedding was dissected down to the hemline of her dress, and Chelsea Clinton's college move-in was peppered with paparazzi.

"I've had so much vitriol flung at me for as long as I can literally remember, people saying awful things to me even as a child," Chelsea Clinton once told The Guardian, adding that she believes in taking the high road. "To retaliate with crass language or insult someone personally – I just don't think I'm built that way."

Chelsea moved into the White House with her mother, Hillary Clinton, and father, former president Bill Clinton, when she was just 12. Although she was the ideal first daughter in many ways, receiving A+ grades, attending Stanford, and ultimately becoming an adjunct professor at Columbia University, she did have a few moments of mischief. Mostly, they involved pizza.