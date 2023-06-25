Why You Should Try Electrolyte-Infused Skincare

Electrolytes are probably the first thing you reach for when you go for a run or hit the gym. They're probably also the remedy your doctor ordered the last time you got sick with a stomach bug. Generally, electrolytes are known as a component of sports drinks and other rehydration beverages, and though they might sound mysterious, they're actually pretty simple. Minerals including sodium, calcium, potassium, chloride, phosphate, and magnesium are all examples of electrolytes, and they each carry either a positive or negative electric charge that helps the body stay hydrated and function properly (via Cleveland Clinic).

Your skin is one body part that can benefit from electrolytes, though you don't have to guzzle Gatorade to get glowy skin. Meet electrolyte-infused skincare. Just as you might sip electrolyte-rich drinks when feeling parched, one way to boost dry or dehydrated skin could be slathering on topical products containing electrically charged minerals.

For beauty junkies, this isn't exactly a novel concept; electrolytes were being touted as "the new big skincare trend" in 2020, according to The Telegraph. Electrolytes may still not be mainstream enough yet to have made it into your skincare cabinet — but that's all about to change. Here's how these minerals could transform your skin and what products to look for.