What King Charles' Time In The Military Was Really Like

While there is no hard and fast rule that says British royals have to serve in the military, it's generally expected of the senior males of the family. For centuries, royals have been joining the ranks of the British forces — whether it be to lead their troops into war on horseback or otherwise assist in war efforts. King Charles III was no exception. The current sovereign did his duty when he was a youngster, enlisting in in the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force in 1971, but what was his time in the ranks really like?

It's common to think that Charles had it easy given his station as future king, but a member of the forces is a member of the forces. Regardless of their lineage, they're expected to do their duty just like everyone else. Charles' stint came at a time of political unrest in the world, just prior to the Falklands War and in the middle of the Cold War. Tensions may have been rife, but Charles was also experiencing a time of personal turmoil.

Perhaps Charles welcomed the routine and structure of military life if only to distract him from his lifelong duties to the crown — even for a brief moment in time. It wasn't always an easy vocation for the future sovereign, though. From a failed first parachute attempt to a gaffe that cost the Navy a fortune, let's take a look at what Charles' time in the forces was really like.