What These Royal Brides Were Doing The Night Before Their Wedding

The following article mentions an eating disorder.

Royal weddings can seem like the stuff of fairy tales. After all, these events involve princess brides dressed in spectacular gowns, dreamy historical venues, and handsome princes waiting at the end of the aisle. Of course, there is a practical side to this level of perfection; royal families will often shell out a fortune to ensure that nothing goes awry on their royal children's big day. In the past, wedding dresses have been a particularly sizable expense, with Princess Catherine of Wales reportedly spending a whopping $332,000 on her bespoke outfit. Meghan Markle also is believed to have spent $265,000 on her off-the-shoulder Givenchy wedding gown.

While it may seem like a dream to wear such pricey attire, there are issues with the amount of spending involved in royal weddings. After all, big price tags can come along with quite a bit of pressure, and royal brides are hardly free from the weighty expectations that naturally go along with such an expensive event. Princess Diana, for example, reportedly confessed that she'd had cold feet ahead of her 1981 wedding to King Charles III.

Due to this complicated sort of dynamic, different royal brides had vastly different experiences leading up to their weddings. From Queen Elizabeth II's massive party to Diana's evening of regrets, these royal brides reacted to their last night of singledom in very unique ways.