Jennifer Aniston Had A Surprising First Impression Of Justin Theroux

First impressions are tricky. Sometimes you get lucky reading a book by its cover, while other times you don't. For A-list actor Jennifer Aniston, her first impression of her ex-husband Justin Theroux was surprising. The "Just Go With It" star told PopSugar in 2012, "I thought he was so sweet and very nice. I remember thinking he was very dark. At first, you think he could be like a serial killer, but he's the nicest person in the world."

The pair met in 2007 on the set of "Tropic Thunder," which was directed by Ben Stiller, a mutual friend of the two actors. However, they didn't start dating until after they starred in the 2012 movie, "Wanderlust." The comedy featured Aniston, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux, and Malin Åkerman in the lead roles. There were rumors of a possible romance on the film's set, even though Theroux was seeing costume designer and producer Heidi Bivens at the time.

However, Aniston denied the rumors in 2012, telling Lara Spencer of ABC's "Good Morning America," "Nothing happened on that movie. I mean, that was sort of — that's what is a rumor. I mean, it's again, it's the easy rumor. But nothing happened. We were just friends, great friends, on the movie." The actor continued, "I've known Justin for a long time ... we met when he was shooting 'Tropic Thunder.' He is really cute." And that wasn't all she thought.